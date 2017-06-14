By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Make Father’s Day Cards through Thursday, June 16. We have lots of supplies for construction and decorating.

Hawkins Memorial Library will be closed for regular library business on Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, for Festival of Trails.

Our free Festival of Trails event at the library is a Magic Show on Saturday, June 17, featuring comedy Magician Rick Eugene at 1 PM. This show takes place rain or shine.

Explore compositing activities and the worm bins when Waste Trac leads the Monday Summer Science program on June 19. Sessions are from 1-2 PM for K-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd-5th grade.

Snap bricks with your friends from 2-4 PM and put your “bugs” on display for everyone to see at the Tuesday, June 20, LEGORAMA program.

Grab a friend and explore adult coloring, a popular form of art and relaxation. Color and Connect is 6-8 PM on Tuesday, June 20.

Beauty and the Beast is the 1:15 PM movie on Wednesday, June 21. An adaptation of the fairy tale about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love. Rated PG/ fantasy/musical, plays 2 hrs. and 9 min.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet on Thursday, June 22, from 1-3 PM.

A free Monday afternoon Science program is provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service on June 26. This is an entertaining, hands-on learning lab. Sessions are 1-2 PM for preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for grades 3rd-5th

Digging to America by Anne Tyler, is the June Book Club selection. Join this group on Tuesday, June 27, at 1 PM for the discussion. Stop at the library to sign up and grab the book.

Rock Dog is the movie on Wednesday, June 28, at 1:15 PM. When a radio falls from the sky into the hands of a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, he leaves home to fulfill his dream of becoming a musician. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. and 30 min.

The 2017 library summer reading program is Build A Better World. Attend our special programs and complete the reading log to earn prizes all summer long. This program is for ages preschool through 5th grade. Register now!