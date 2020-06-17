By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is open to the public our regular hours. However, because of street construction there is no parking in front of the building.

Pick up Kid’s Kits for the kids each week for a take and make craft project or science experiment. This week children can make a card and craft just in time for Father’s Day. Pick up one kit per child, per week. This is a free and fun activity provided by the library.

We would love to know your thoughts on this classic book! Starting Monday, June 15, a discussion question is posted each weekday for ten days on our Facebook page for the book The Scarlet Letter, by Nathaniel Hawthorne. Bridges has unlimited checkouts of this eBook and audiobook.

Watch our Facebook page for a Game Day suggestion each Friday this summer. A different outdoor game with rules will be posted weekly just in time to try it over the weekend.

Be sure to have the kids turn in a reading log with their minutes read for the “Imagine Your Story”, the summer library program. Children have a goal of reading at least 20 minutes per day, or a weekly total of 140 minutes or more. Reading logs can be picked up at the library or printed from the library website. Turn in one completed reading log each week to receive a prize and to have your name put in a weekly drawing. Kids can join this program at any time during the summer.

The next Big Library Read is June 22 – July 13. Visit our digital collection to borrow the featured title The Darwin Affair by Tim Mason with no waitlists or holds. Go to https://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/, click on the BRIDGES link and download a copy. All that’s required is a library card!

Tune into Tech Tuesdays beginning June 23. Jump in the Black Hawk County 4-H Zoom session Tuesdays at 3 PM and watch the science experiment that coordinates with the Kid’s Kit on hand that week. Reminders for Tech Tuesday and the Zoom link information will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.