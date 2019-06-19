By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

The library has a summer reading program for ages preschool – 5th grade: A Universe of Stories. Register now and earn prizes all summer long by filling out the reading log, and attend our special programs scheduled in July and August.

Have fun and win small prizes when you play BINGO with us on Thursday, June 20, from 1:30 to 3 PM.

Make and try a typical snack of astronaut pudding and brainstorm your own space meal plan. Astronaut food is the Summer Science STEM program on Monday, June 24. Provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service, sessions are 1 to 1:45 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 to 3 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White is the Book Club selection for June. Read this classic story and discuss it with the group on Tuesday, June 25, 1 PM.

Space Buddies plays on Wednesday, June 26, at 1:15 PM. Disney’s pups are back and take one small step for dog and one giant leap for dogkind. Rated G, adventure/family/fantasy, 1 hr. 24 min.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet on Thursday, June 27, from 1 to 3 PM. Stop in and work, chat, learn and share ideas with this talented group.

The library has coffee each Monday at 8 AM.

Did you know the sun is a star? The program Sunny Sunshine explores mystery beads with cool abilities, while diving into how to stay safe from the incredible power of the sun. Monday, July 1, this Summer Science STEM program is provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

The movie How to Train your Dragon, The Hidden World is on Wednesday, July 3, 1:15 PM. When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury, he must seek “The Hidden World”, a secret Dragon Utopia before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, 1 hr. 44 min.