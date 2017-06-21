By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Handcrafters meets on Thursday, June 22, from 1-3 PM. Stop in and work, chat, learn and share ideas with this talented group. A free Monday afternoon Science program is provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service on June 26. This is an entertaining, hands-on learning lab. Sessions are 1-2 PM for preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for grades 3rd-5th. Digging to America by Anne Tyler, is the June Book Club selection. Join this group on Tuesday, June 27, at 1 PM for the discussion. Rock Dog is the movie on Wednesday, June 28, at 1:15 PM. When a radio falls from the sky into the hands of a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, he leaves home to fulfill his dream of becoming a musician. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. and 30 min. There will not be a science program on Monday, July 3. Join us for our next science lab on Monday July 10. The library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 for the holiday. Max 2: White House Hero shows at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, July 5. Max is assigned to the White House and meets TJ, a 12 year old boy, who is the President's son. TJ befriends Alex, but when they get into trouble, Max comes to the rescue! Rated PG, family, plays 1 hr. and 25 min. Another fun LEGORAMA building day is on Thursday, July 6, from 2-4 PM. The building theme is patriotic. The library has great programs all summer long. Stop at the library for a schedule, find it online at www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, or on our Facebook page. Take advantage of these free, fun, and educational activities.