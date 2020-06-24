By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is open to the public, but because street construction has eliminated parking in front of the building, the back door is also open for use. Please be aware that our rear entrance has steps and is not handicapped accessible. You can still reserve your books, magazines and movies, then give us a call and we’ll be happy to deliver requested items to you by the back door.

This week children can make pet treats with the Kid’s Kits available for a take and make craft project or science experiment. You can pick up one kit per child, per week. There is a different free and fun activity to take home each week. Tune into Tech Tuesdays to watch the science experiment that coordinates with the weekly Kid’s Kits. Every Tuesday at 3 PM, you can jump in the Black Hawk County 4-H Zoom session or if you can’t join Zoom, you can catch the video on YouTube or on the library’s Facebook page later. Reminders for Tech Tuesday and the Zoom link information will be posted on our Facebook page.

Have the kids turn in their reading logs each week with their minutes read for the “Imagine Your Story,” the summer reading program. The goal is to read at least 20 minutes per day, or 140 minutes or more weekly. Pick up reading logs at the library or print copies from the library website. Kids can join this program at any time during the summer and turn in one completed reading log each week to receive a prize and have their name put in a weekly drawing

Three different educational backpacks can be checked out from the library, courtesy of Iowa Public Television. Learning themes for the backpacks are Coding Fun, Building Challenge and Pattern Puzzles. STEM activities, books and PBS KIDS DVDs are included in each backpack, with activities for children between 3 and 8 years of age.