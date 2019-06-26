By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Register the kids for the summer reading program, A Universe of Stories. Earn prizes all summer long by completing reading logs, and attend our special programs for ages preschool – 5th grade.

Stop in and work, chat, learn and share ideas with a talented group. Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet on Thursday, June 27, from 1 to 3 PM.

Every Monday at 8 AM the library has coffee. Come visit.

Did you know the sun is a star? On Monday, July 1, the program Sunny Sunshine explores mystery beads with cool abilities, while diving into how to stay safe from the incredible power of the sun. This Summer Science STEM program is provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

The movie How to Train your Dragon, The Hidden World is on Wednesday, July 3, 1:15 PM. When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury, he must seek “The Hidden World”, a secret Dragon Utopia. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, 1 hr. 44 min.

The library will be closed for the holiday on Thursday, July 4.

Learn about the night sky and become a space expert without leaving earth at our Viewing Space program on Monday, July 8. This Summer Science STEM program is provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

At the first Summer Reading Program kids can experience the 1969 moon walk through activities, games and videos, to learn about astronauts and the moon. Join our Moon Walk Viewing Party, with the LPC FFA Historical & Ag Museum, on Tuesday, July 9, at 6:30 PM.

Treasure Planet is showing at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, July 10. A Disney animated version of Treasure Island, this film is set in outer space with alien worlds and other galactic wonders. Rated PG, animation/adventure/family, 1 hr. 35 min.