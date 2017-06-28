By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Note to self: Register your child for the library’s Build a Better World! Summer Reading Program. Programs are 6 PM on Tuesday nights in July and August with crafts on Fridays. Start adding up reading time now and earn a prize for every two hours read! This event is for ages preschool through 5th grade.

There will NOT be a Summer Science program on Monday, July 3. Join us for our next science lab on Monday July 10. Pick up books, movies and magazines early for the holiday. The library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Max 2: White House Hero shows at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, July 5. Max is assigned to the White House and meets TJ, the President’s son. When TJ gets into trouble, Max comes to the rescue! Rated PG, family, plays 1 hr. and 25 min.

LEGORAMA! switches to Thursdays in July and August. Build Lego creations using a patriotic theme on Thursday, July 6, from 2-4 PM, and display them in the library.

Free coffee is at 8 AM on Monday mornings. Come on in.

Summer Science is Monday afternoon, July 10. This program is provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1-2 PM for preschool-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd-5th grade.

Blank Park Zoo visits the library on Tuesday, July 11, at 6 PM. See and learn about four zoo animals during the show and tell presentation. This is the first of four special Tuesday evening Summer Reading programs that you won’t want to miss.

Smurfs: The Lost Village is the movie on Wednesday, July 12, at 1:15 PM. A mysterious map sets Smurfette and her friends on a race leading to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. and 30 min.

Do your handwork from 1-3 PM, Thursday, July 13, at Hawkins Handcrafters.

SYNC is a free summer audiobook program for teens which gives away two audiobook downloads each week. Sign up for email or text alerts and know when new titles are available to download at www.audiobooksync.com.