By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is now open to the public. Regular hours are Monday 8 AM-4 PM; Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 1–6 PM; Wednesday 1–7 PM; and Saturday 9 AM–1 PM. Open days, hours, and procedures may be changed or adjusted as needed.

In order to make visiting the library a safe experience for patrons and staff we ask that you be aware of and practice social distancing and pandemic procedures. Games, puzzles and other passive activities will not be out for public use and no group programming is scheduled at this time.

Pickup or curbside service will continue to be offered to patrons not wishing to enter the library. Reserve library materials online for pick up. Go to https://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/, open the catalog tab, login to your account, search the catalog or browse the What’s Hot section, click on titles you’re interested in and place a reserve. Make sure your contact information is correct. You can also email or call with your requests.