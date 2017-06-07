By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Meet at the library from 1-3 PM on Thursday, June 8, for Hawkins Handcrafters.

You should be “Feeling Groovy”, on Friday, June 9, from 1:00-2:30 PM. Participate in creating a nutritious snack, learn healthy eating habits and fun-n-fitness in order to develop happy, healthy lifestyles. *Peanut butter will be used.

Snakes, turtles and salamanders will be our guests from Hartman Reserve Nature Center for Summer Science on Monday, June 12. Sessions are 1-2 PM for K-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd-5th grade.

Bring your creativity and take home a Father’s Day card that dad will love. Construct and decorate cards Tuesday through Thursday, June 13 through 15, from 1-6 PM.

The LEGO Batman Movie shows on Wednesday, June 14, starting at 1:15 PM. A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, runs 1 hr. and 44 min.

Hawkins Memorial Library will be closed for regular library business on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, for Festival of Trails.

Enjoy a free Magic Show at 1 PM Saturday, June 17, at the library. Comedy Magician Rick Eugene provides comical entertainment and magic together that is fun for the whole family.

Work with Waste Trac at the Monday Summer Science program on June 19. Explore compositing and the worm bins with great recycling activities. Sessions are from 1-2 PM for K-2nd grade and 2:30-3:30 PM for 3rd-5th grade.

Build bugs at the Tuesday, June 20, LEGORAMA program. Snap bricks with your friends from 2-4 PM.

Color and Connect on Tuesday, June 20, from 6-8 PM.

Beauty and the Beast is the 1:15 PM movie on Wednesday, June 21. An adaptation of the fairy tale about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love. Rated PG, family/ fantasy/musical, plays 2 hrs. and 9 min.

Register now for Build A Better World, the library summer reading program for ages preschool through 5th grade. Fill out the reading log to earn prizes all summer long and attend our special programs scheduled in July and August.