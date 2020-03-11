By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

The library has two afternoons of magnetic building with Magformers on Wednesday and Thursday, March 11 and 12.

Books and activities about leprechauns, shamrocks, and green will entertain preschoolers when we read about St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 12. Story Time begins at 10:30 AM.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters is 1 to 3 PM, Thursday, March 12. This is your chance to work on those unfinished craft projects.

Spring break day 1: Fluffy glitter slime, a make and take activity, on Monday, March 16. Bring the kids in between 1:30 and 3:30 PM.

Spring break day 2: The Cedar Bend Humane Society visits on Tuesday, March 17, at 1:30 PM with animals, information and activities.

Spring break day 3: Experience airplane explorations with the Black Hawk County Extension Service at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, March 18.

Spring break day 4: Make popcorn trail mix at 1:30 PM on Thursday, March 19, with the Black Hawk County Extension Service.

Spring break day 5: At 1:15 PM watch Frozen II with popcorn and coloring on Friday, March 20.

The Wednesday Letters, by Jason F. Wright, is the book for discussion on Monday, March 23, at 1 PM.

Color and Connect on Tuesday, March 24, from 6 to 8 PM with a group of fun and colorful people.

Author Linda McCann shares her book The Cedar Valley Road at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, March 25. This is a free history lesson about our own town.