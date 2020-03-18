By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

“Get lucky with a Book” at the library during March. Recommend reads are on display for your choosing.

Spring break day 4: Make popcorn trail mix at 1:30 PM on Thursday, March 19, with the Black Hawk County Extension Service.

Spring break day 5: At 1:15 PM watch Frozen II with popcorn and coloring on Friday, March 20.

The Wednesday Letters, by Jason F. Wright, is the Book Club selection for March. The discussion is at 1 PM on Monday, March 23.

Make your life brighter by attending Color and Connect, a coloring program for adults, from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, March 24. The library provides supplies.

You’ll receive a free history lesson about the interurban trolley that ran through La Porte City when Author Linda McCann shares her book, The Cedar Valley Road, at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, March 25.

Preschoolers can “Spring” into the library on Thursday, March 26, at 10:30 AM to read stories about the new season at Story Time.

Celebrate National Sewing and Quilting Month by joining other stitchers for Hawkins Handcrafters on Thursday, March 26, 1 to 3 PM. All types of handwork are welcome.

We’ve got coffee for you on Mondays from 8 to 10 AM and Saturdays from 9 to 11 AM.

The Bunny Hop is coming on Saturday, April 4, with Easter crafts and activities. Get this on your calendar.