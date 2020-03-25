By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is closed to the public until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to staff and our patrons. Staff will be available by telephone at 319-342-3025 during daytime hours.

Fines for the current period will be suspended, and there is no need to contact the library for renewals of checked-out materials.

The next Big Library Read kicks off with the title Funny, You Don’t Look Autistic, by Michael McCreary. This book will be available for simultaneous download from March 30-April 13, and is available in both e-book and audiobook format.

Borrow your e-Books, audiobooks, magazines and a selection of movies from the library through the BRIDGES program. Click the BRIDGES link (icon) on our website, www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, and browse the BRIDGES library. E-Books and audio books are loaned for two weeks at no cost to you. Please call if you need help with this process.

The library wants to support our patrons with their educational and career needs, personal interests, and research skills. We provide 24/7 access to a suite of Gale resources containing everything from periodicals to readers’ advisory and car repair guides. Click on the Gale link on our website at www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, to explore this service.

Like us on Facebook to keep in touch with what is going on at the library. Currently we are sharing posts of educational and fun things to do to keep the kids busy while school is out. These options may help you fill some time until you can get back in the building to participate in the great library programs we offer.

Designate Hawkins Memorial Library as your favorite charitable organization on AmazonSmile. This is an automatic way to support the library at no cost to you when you shop on Amazon. Sign in and order on smile.amazon.com, select “Change your Charity” in your account, type Hawkins Memorial Library, and select City of La Porte City.