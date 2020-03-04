By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

You can recommend and share your favorite reads to other patrons on our March “Luck of the Irish” display. “Get lucky with a Book” at the library and discover a new author or series thanks to the suggestion of a local leprechaun.

Dr. Seuss’ clever stories, full of creativity and silliness, will be featured at Preschool Story Time on Thursday, March 5, 10:30 AM.

Mondays and Saturdays are the days for free coffee with your friends at the library. Drinks are on us for the first two hours the library is open these mornings.

On Wednesday and Thursday, March 11 and 12, the library has two afternoons of magnetic building with Magformers. Magformers are fun and educational!

On Thursday, March 12, at 10:30 AM books and activities about leprechauns, shamrocks, and green will entertain preschoolers when we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Story Time.

You’ve got unfinished craft projects and we’ve got people to craft with. Hawkins Handcrafters is 1 to 3 PM, Thursday, March 12.

Spring break day 1: Fluffy glitter slime, a make and take activity, is Monday, March 16. Bring the kids in between 1:30 and 3:30 PM.

Spring break day 2: The Cedar Bend Humane Society visits on Tuesday, March 17, at 1:30 PM with animals, information and activities.

Spring break day 3: Experience Airplane Explorations! Learn about airplanes and how they fly, then make and test your plane with the Black Hawk County Extension Service.