By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

You just might receive a reward when we catch you reading in the library during May. May is Get Caught Reading Month!

Bring in your little monster at 10:30 AM to read with us on Thursday, May 2. Preschoolers will make merry with monsters at Story Time.

Remember Monday Morning Coffee Time each week at 8 AM.

Attend our fun hands-on LEGO building program held from 4 to 5:30 PM and build a monster! LEGORAMA is on Tuesday, May 7.

Design a special Mother’s Day card for your dear mom, or grandmother, Wednesday through Saturday, May 8-11. Choose decorations, stamps, and embellishments to create a keepsake card.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Preschool Story Time on Thursday, May 9, at 10:30 AM. Children will hear stories about mothers and make mom something special.

Work on knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, quilting, jewelry, sewing, or another craft of your choice on Thursday, May 9, from 1 to 3 PM at Hawkins Handcrafters.

Pick up the May Book Club selection now – Gilead by Marilynne Robinson. Reverend John Ames begins a letter to his young son, an account of himself and his forebears. Gilead is a hymn of praise and lamentation to the God-haunted existence that Reverend Ames loves passionately, and from which he will soon part. Drop in to grab a book and join us for the discussion on Monday, May 20, at 1 PM.

Consider applying for Hawkins Memorial Libraries’ Board of Trustees. Applicants may reside inside the city limits of La Porte City or in rural Black Hawk County. This Board meets on the second Monday of the month at 5 PM. Contact Hawkins Memorial Library or City Hall for an application, or email lpcclerk@lpctel.net. Deadline for applications is June 20, 2019.