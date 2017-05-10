By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

We would love to see you reading in the library in May for Get Caught Reading Month. Thousands of books, magazines, and newspapers are on hand.

Choose decorations, stamps, and embellishments to design a special Mother’s Day card for your dear mom, or grandmother, from Wednesday, May 10, through Saturday, May 13.

Children will hear stories about mothers and make mom something special when we celebrate Mother’s Day at Preschool Story Time on Thursday, May 11, at 10:30 AM.

At Hawkins Handcrafters work on your knitting, crocheting, quilting, jewelry, sewing, stamping, or other handwork of your choice, from 1-3 PM on Thursday, May 11.

Preschoolers can make, learn and read about music at Story Time at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 18, when they visit the FFA Historical & Ag Museum for the final morning preschool program of the school year.

The library is thrilled to have the La Porte City Elementary students coming in on Friday, May 19. It will be a busy and packed house while they learn about their public library.

The May book club selection is The City of Falling Angels by John Berendt. This group will meet on Monday, May 22, at 1 PM for the discussion.

Drop in for our adult Color and Connect program on Tuesday, May 23, from 6-8 PM. The library has a variety of coloring pages, markers and pencils for you to use, or bring your own. New artists are always welcome.