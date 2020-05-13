By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is closed to the public until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to staff and patrons.

If you want to use the library’s online resources and can’t remember your patron number or password, just call or email and we will help you out. Staff is available by telephone at 319-342-3025 from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays.

There is a new story in our window. Stop by and read Caps for Sale: A Tale of a Peddler, Some Monkeys, and Their Monkey Business by Esphyr Slobodkina. This timeless classic tale of a peddler and a band of mischievous monkeys is filled with warmth, humor, and simplicity and also teaches children about problem and resolution.

Junior Library Guild Digital has extended FREE access until May 31! With JLG Gold Standard eBooks for Elementary, Middle School and High school students, JLG Digital gives you unlimited access to read books online from any device. There is no limit to the number of users and titles enter and exit the digital stream regularly, so there are always new picks available. Simply click your book-stream choices and you’ll be automatically logged in. Links are on the Hawkins Memorial Library website and Facebook page post.

Several free genealogy sites have been added to the front page of our website. Try searching on Family Search: https://www.familysearch.org/en/; National Archives: https://www.archives.gov/research/genealogy; Iowa Historical Newspapers: http://guides.lib.uni.edu/c.php?g=668054&p=4696290; or Find A Grave: https://www.findagrave.com/

Daykeeper, by Ran Walker, is the next online book for discussion. This book is available on Bridges in ebook and audio with unlimited checkouts. Read or listen to the book at your convenience. Beginning Monday, May 18, one question will be posted on Facebook each weekday for 9 days to think about and respond to.