By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Preschoolers visit the FFA Historical & Ag Museum for the final morning preschool program of the school year. They will make, learn and read about music at Story Time at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 18.

Traffic alert! It will be a busy and packed house when the LPC Elementary students learn about their public library. We are thrilled to have the La Porte City Elementary students visiting on Friday, May 19.

Book Club meets on Monday, May 22, at 1 PM for the discussion on The City of Falling Angels by John Berendt.

You should try our adult Color and Connect program on Tuesday, May 23, from 6 to 8 PM. The library has coloring pages, markers and pencils for you to use, or bring your own.

Bring your knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, quilting, or other handwork to Hawkins Handcrafters from 1-3 PM, Thursday, May 25.

The library will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 29. Remember to pick up books, movies, and magazines for the long weekend.

May is Get Caught Reading Month. Thousands of items to read – books, magazines, and newspapers – are on hand and available to you at the library!

SYNC is a free summer audiobook program for teens. SYNC will give away two complete audiobook downloads a week – pairs of high interest titles, based on weekly themes. Sign up for email or text alerts and be first to know when new titles are available to download at www.audiobooksync.com.