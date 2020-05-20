By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is closed to the public until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to staff and patrons.

Staff is available by telephone at 319-342-3025 from 9 AM to 4 PM on weekdays. If you want to use the library’s online resources and can’t remember your patron number or password, call or email and we can help.

Remember to reserve books, movies, and magazines for the long holiday weekend. The library will not be open for pick up on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

Daykeeper, by Ran Walker, is the next online book for discussion. Ed and Tanya develop an unlikely friendship, but as things quickly evolve into something more intimate, he must now confront what it means to be a widower making sense of a life full of new and unexpected complications. This book is available on Bridges in ebook and audio with unlimited checkouts. Read or listen to the book at your convenience. Beginning Monday, May 18, one question will be posted on Facebook each weekday for 9 days.

Aureon is pleased to announce that an Aureon Charity Grant has been awarded to Hawkins Memorial Library. Aureon presented Hawkins Memorial Library with a check to be used for purchasing 6 Fire HD tablets and cases for use by library patrons and staff. The grant was presented in conjunction with LPC Connect who sponsored the grant application.

Interested in learning a foreign language? Transparent Language Online is available to all Hawkins Memorial Library cardholders. With over 110 languages to choose from, you can learn at home, or on the go. Reading, writing, listening, and speaking activities will help you learn the words and phrases needed to communicate effectively in a foreign language. You can learn more about this resource by visiting our website, or at https://library.transparent.com/hawkinsia/game/ng/#/login

You can sign up online for a library card for Hawkins Memorial Library. Go to the catalog tab on our website: https://hawkins.biblionix.com/catalog/ and click on signup in the top right hand corner. Complete the form and submit it. After approval you will be notified of your patron number and can begin checking out eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and the movies available online through Overdrive.

May is Get Caught Reading Month. Thousands of items to read – books, magazines, and newspapers – are available to you from the library!