By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

For the final Storytime program of the school year, preschoolers read about summer on Thursday, May 23. At 10:30 AM we break out stories reminding us of the summer fun we have when warm weather arrives.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters is 1 to 3 PM, on Thursday, May 23. Bring your knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, quilting, or other handwork.

Remember to pick up books, movies, and magazines for the long holiday weekend. The library will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 27.

The library is thrilled to have La Porte City Elementary students visiting on Tuesday, May 28, and Thursday, May 30, to learn about the library.

Look for our booth at the Health & Safety Fair on Sunday, June 2, from 11 AM to 2 PM in downtown La Porte City.

LEGORAMA! is on Thursday, June 7. Join us from 2 to 4 PM for LEGO building fun. The theme will be summer.

May is Get Caught Reading Month. Thousands of items to read – books, magazines, and newspapers – are available to you at the library!

The library has great programs all summer long. Stop in for a schedule, find it online at www.laportecity.lib.ia.us (Upcoming Events), or on our Facebook page (Events). Take advantage of these free, fun, and educational activities.

SYNC is a free summer audiobook program for teens. SYNC is giving away two complete audiobook downloads a week – based on weekly themes. Sign-up to get notifications when the FREE audiobook downloads are available by visiting www.audiobooksync.com. Titles change every Thursday at 7am ET when the program is running. Each SYNC audiobook will be available for download for a period of 7 days (only). Titles, once downloaded, are yours to keep.