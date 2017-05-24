By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Handcrafters meets 1-3 PM, on Thursday, May 25. Bring your knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, quilting, or other handwork.

Remember to pick up books, movies, and magazines for the long holiday weekend. The library will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

May is Get Caught Reading Month. Thousands of items to read – books, magazines, and newspapers – are on hand and available to you at the library!

Beginning Monday, June 5, Summer Science programs will be provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service 2017 STEM Library Tour Monday afternoons at the library. These are entertaining, free, hands-on learning labs. Sessions are 1:00 to 2:00 PM for preschool-2nd grade and 2:30 to 3:30 PM for grades 3rd -5th. Send the kids in!

LEGORAMA! is on Tuesday, June 6. Join us from 2-4 PM for LEGO building fun. The theme will be water.

The movie Monster Trucks shows on Wednesday, June 7, at 1:15 PM. A young man working at a small town junkyard discovers and befriends a creature which feeds on oil being sought by a fracking company. Rated PG, action/adventure/comedy, plays 1hr. and 44 min.

It is time to register for the library summer reading program, Build A Better World. This program begins when school is out for the summer. Fill out the reading log to earn prizes all summer long and attend the special programs scheduled in July and August. This program is for ages preschool through 5th grade.

The library has great programs all summer long. Stop at the library for a schedule, find it online at www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, or on our Facebook page. Take advantage of these free, fun, and educational activities.