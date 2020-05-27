By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is opening to the public regular hours beginning Monday, June 1. Open hours, days and procedures may be changed or adjusted as needed.

In order to make this a safe experience for patrons and staff we ask that you be aware that:

Pickup or curbside service will continue to be offered to patrons not wishing to enter the library. You can reserve library materials online for pick up including books, DVDs, magazines, and audiobooks. Go to https://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/, open the catalog tab, login to your account, search the catalog or browse the What’s Hot section, click on titles you’re interested in and place a reserve. Make sure your contact information is correct. You can also email or call with your requests.

The number of people allowed in the library at one time will be no more than the state recommended number for gathering. Additional patrons will be asked to wait outside until someone leaves.

People are reminded to practice pandemic protection such as social distancing, sanitizing or washing their hands when they enter, discretionary use of face masks, and patrons are encouraged to conduct business and not gather in the library.

Patrons will self-scan materials to be checked out.

It is recommended that only one family member come into the library at a time if possible, and parents closely monitor children and their activity in the library.

Two public computers will be available for use with 30 minute time limits.

Games, puzzles and other passive activities will not be out for public use and no group programming is scheduled at this time.

Patrons should return materials in either the exterior drop box or a tub placed by the front desk.

Remember, you can borrow your e-Books, audiobooks, magazines and a selection of movies from the library through the BRIDGES program. Click the BRIDGES link (icon) on our website, www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, and browse the BRIDGES library. E-Books and audio books are loaned for two weeks. Please call if you need help with this process.

If you want to use the library’s online resources and can’t remember your patron number or password, just call or email and we will help you out. Staff is available by telephone at 319-342-3025.