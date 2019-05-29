By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

On Sunday, June 2, from 11 AM to 2 PM look for our booth at the Health & Safety Fair in downtown La Porte City.

A great way to start your week is to have coffee on Monday mornings at the library!

The theme will be summer for LEGORAMA! on Thursday, June 6. Join us from 2 to 4 PM for LEGO building fun.

Bring your creativity and take home a Father’s Day card that dad will treasure. Make cards Monday through Thursday, June 10-13.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase is the movie on Wednesday, June 12, at 1:15 PM. Nancy and her pals set out to solve a mystery, make new friends, and establish their place in the community. Rated PG, crime/drama/family, plays 1 hr. 29 min.

Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White is the Book Club selection for June. “Some Pig.” “ Humble.” “Radiant.” These are the words in Charlotte’s Web, high up in Zuckerman’s barn. Charlotte’s spiderweb tells of her feelings for a little pig named Wilbur, who simply wants a friend. They also express the love of a girl named Fern, who saved Wilbur’s life when he was born the runt of his litter. Read this classic story and discuss it with the group on Tuesday, June 25, 1 PM.

It is time to register for the Summer Reading Program, A Universe of Stories. This program begins when school is out for the summer. Fill out the reading log to earn prizes and attend the special evening programs scheduled in July and August. This program is for ages preschool through 5th grade.

Consider applying for Hawkins Memorial Libraries’ Board of Trustees. Applicants may reside inside the city limits of La Porte City or in rural Black Hawk County. This Board meets on the second Monday of the month at 5 PM. Contact Hawkins Memorial Library or City Hall for an application, or email lpcclerk@lpctel.net. Deadline for applications is June 20, 2019.