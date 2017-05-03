By Jolene Kronschnabel, Museum Director

You just might receive a reward when we catch you reading in the library during May. May is Get Caught Reading Month!

Meet Cedar Valley Court Kings players and bounce in for basketball fun at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 4. The guys will be guest readers at Preschool Story Time.

Remember Monday Morning Coffee Time each week at 8 AM.

Design a special Mother’s Day card for your dear mom, or grandmother, Wednesday, May 10, through Saturday, May 13. Choose decorations, stamps, and embellishments to create a treasured keepsake.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Preschool Story Time on Thursday, May 11, at 10:30 AM. Children will hear stories about mothers and make mom something special.

Work on knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, quilting, jewelry, sewing, or another craft of your choice on Thursday, May 11, from 1-3 PM at Hawkins Handcrafters.

Pick up the May book club selection now – The City of Falling Angels by John Berendt. Turning to the magic, mystery, and decadence of Venice, Berendt gradually reveals the truth behind a sensational fire that in 1996 destroyed the historic Fenice opera house. Encountering a rich cast of characters, Berendt tells a tale full of atmosphere and surprise as the stories build, one after the other, ultimately coming together to portray a world as finely drawn as a still-life painting. This group will meet on Monday, May 22, at 1 PM for the discussion.

Mark your calendar: Our adult Color and Connect program is growing and we want you to drop in and color with us on Tuesday, May 23, from 6-8 PM. The library has a variety of coloring pages, markers and pencils for you to use, or bring your own.