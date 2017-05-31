By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Monday, June 5, begins the Summer Science program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. On Monday afternoons this summer there will be free, entertaining, hands-on learning labs. Sessions are 1-2 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2:30-3:30 PM for grades 3rd -5th. All kids should give this a try!

Beginning Tuesday, June 6, LEGORAMA will be held twice monthly during the summer. Join us from 2-4 PM on the first and third Tuesdays in June and the first and third Thursdays in July and August for LEGO building fun.

The movie Monster Trucks shows on Wednesday, June 7, at 1:15 PM. A young man working at a small town junkyard discovers and befriends a creature which feeds on oil being sought by a fracking company. Rated PG, action/adventure/comedy, plays 1hr. and 44 min.

Bring your handwork and join Hawkins Handcrafters. This group meets on Thursday, June 8, from 1-3 PM.

Attend “Feeling Groovy”, on Friday, June 9, from 1:00-2:30 PM. All ages participate in creating and eating nutritious Monster Ball snacks, learning healthy eating habits, and experience ways to have fun-n-fitness in order to develop happy, healthy lifestyles, led by Patty Wandschneider. *Peanut butter will be used.

Summer Science takes place again on Monday, June 12. Sessions are 1-2 PM for K-2nd grade and 2:30 -3:30 PM for 3rd -5th grade. It’s hands-on, free, and fun.

Bring your creativity and take home a Father’s Day card that dad will treasure. Make cards Tuesday through Thursday, June 13-15, from 1- 6 PM each day.

The LEGO Batman Movie shows on Wednesday, June 14, starting at 1:15 PM. A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, runs 1 hr. and 44 min.

Digging to America by Anne Tyler, is the June Book Club selection. Join this group on Tuesday, June 27, at 1 PM for the discussion. Stop at the library to sign up and grab the book.

Please give us your old buttons, lids, trinkets, craft sticks, items from nature, and craft odds and ends that can be recycled, repurposed, and reused for creating all kinds of small houses. Your donations will be used in one of our July summer reading programs.