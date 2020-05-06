By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is closed to the public until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to staff and patrons. Staff is available by telephone at 319-342-3025 during limited weekday hours.

You can sign up online for a library card for Hawkins Memorial Library. Go to the catalog tab on our website: https://hawkins.biblionix.com/catalog/ and click on signup in the top right hand corner. Complete the form and submit it. After approval you will be notified of your patron number and can begin checking out eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and the movies available online through Overdrive. If you need help or have questions, call Hawkins Memorial Library at 319-342-3025.

Need an adventure? Try the virtual escape rooms, puzzles and games posted on the library’s Facebook page, along with many other reading and activity options.

Interested in learning a foreign language? We’re excited to let you know that Transparent Language Online is available to all Hawkins Memorial Library cardholders. With over 110 languages to choose from, you can learn at home, or on the go. Reading, writing, listening, and speaking activities will help you learn the words and phrases needed to communicate effectively in a foreign language. You can learn more about this resource by visiting our website, or at https://library.transparent.com/hawkinsia/game/ng/#/login

Join the online discussion on Hawkins Memorial Library’s Facebook page for the book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, by J. K. Rowling. A new discussion question has been posted each weekday for ten days for you to respond to at your convenience. All ages are encouraged to participate. We would love to read your thoughts on the book!