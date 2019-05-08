By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

We would love to see you reading in the library in May during Get Caught Reading Month. Thousands of books, magazines, and newspapers are on hand.

Children hear stories about mothers and make something special when we celebrate Mother’s Day at Preschool Story Time on Thursday, May 9, at 10:30 AM.

At Hawkins’ Handcrafters work on your knitting, crocheting, quilting, jewelry, sewing, stamping, or other handwork of your choice, from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, May 9.

Choose decorations, stamps, and embellishments to design a special Mother’s Day card for your dear mom or grandmother, through Saturday, May 11.

How can you turn down free coffee at the library on Monday mornings from 8 to 10 AM?

We’re headed for hat reading at Story Time on Thursday, May 16. Top off your preschooler’s morning by joining the library and FFA museum at 10:30 AM. And we suggest you wear a hat.

Gilead by Marilynne Robinson is the May Book Club selection. Reverend John Ames begins a letter to his young son, an account of himself and his forebears. Gilead is a hymn of praise and lamentation to the God-haunted existence that Reverend Ames loves passionately. Grab a book and join us for the discussion on Monday, May 20, at 1 PM.

New artists are always welcome at our adult Color and Connect program on Tuesday, May 21, from 6 to 8 PM. The library has a variety of coloring pages, markers and pencils for you to use, or bring your own.

SYNC is a free summer audiobook program for teens. SYNC is giving away two complete audiobook downloads a week – based on weekly themes. Sign-up to get notifications when the FREE audiobook downloads are available by visiting www.audiobooksync.com. Titles change every Thursday at 7am ET when the program is running. Each SYNC audiobook will be available for download for a period of 7 days (only). Titles, once downloaded, are yours to keep.