By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Story Time begins in the library at 10:30 AM, with the group trekking to the museum for a farming adventure. Preschoolers read about harvesting and machinery at the FFA & Ag Museum on Thursday, November 14.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet on Thursday, November 14, from 1 to 3 PM. This is the perfect opportunity to work on your handmade holiday gifts.

Coffee. Mondays. 8 AM to 10 AM. Free.

The November Book Club selection is Completely Restored, by Robert Kerr. Read the book and attend the discussion on Monday, November 18, at 1 PM.

Color and Connect is Tuesday, November 19, from 6 to 8 PM. We have pictures, bookmarks, pencils and pens, or bring your own. Relax. Chat. Be creative!

Enjoy tales and activities sharing the adventures of turkeys and pilgrims on Thursday, November 21, at 10:30 AM.

Preschoolers read about Thanksgiving at Story Time. There will not be Story Time on Thursday, November 28, due to the holiday.

The holiday wreaths and garlands you ordered will be ready for pickup at the library on Monday, November 25. Thank you very much to the individuals and businesses making purchases to support us!

Gobble up crafting fun on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 26 and 27. Free make and take Thanksgiving crafts can be created at the library.

Angry Birds Movie 2 is the movie at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, November 27. The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. 37 min.

Your fine total will be reduced by $2.00 for each item brought in during Food for Fines Month. Bring non-perishable food and personal care items to the library to pay fines during November. This is an easy way to delete those fines and help the community.