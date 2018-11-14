By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Your fine total will be reduced by $2.00 for each item brought in during Food for Fines Month. Bring non-perishable food and personal care items to the library to pay fines during November. This is an easy way to delete those fines and help the community.

On Thursday, November 15, at 10:30 AM, preschoolers read about Thanksgiving at Story Time. Enjoy tales and activities sharing adventures of turkeys and pilgrims. There will not be Story Time on Thursday, November 22, due to the holiday.

The holiday wreaths and garlands you ordered will be ready for pickup at the library on Monday, November 19. Thank you very much to the individuals and businesses making purchases to support us!

Gobble up crafting fun on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, November 19-21. Free make and take Thanksgiving crafts can be created at the library.

The library has copies available of the book, Love Medicine, by Louise Erdrich. Pick one up and join the Book Club group discussion on Monday, November 19, at 1 PM.

Color and Connect is Tuesday, November 20, from 6 to 8 PM. We have pictures, bookmarks, pencils and pens, or bring your own. Relax. Chat. Be creative!

Incredibles 2, is the movie playing at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, November 21. Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible) is left to care for the kids while Helen (Elastigirl) is out saving the world. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, plays 1 hr. and 58 min.

Hawkins Memorial Library will close at 5 PM on Wednesday, November 21, and remain closed all day on Thursday and Friday, November 22 and 23, for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will open again at 9 AM on Saturday, November 24.

Get this on your calendar! Santa Claus and Christmas crafts for the kids are in the library on Saturday, December 1, for our Home for the Holidays celebration. Santa Claus arrives at 11:30 AM and visits with children until 1 PM.