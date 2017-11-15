By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Gift ideas: Book letters, candles, wax melts, magnets, bookmarks, album bowls, and hand-stamped cards for purchase. Buy unique gifts locally and support your library!

On Thursday, November 16, at 10:30 AM, preschoolers read about Thanksgiving at Story Time. Holiday happiness will abound with tales and activities sharing adventures of turkeys and pilgrims. There will not be Story Time on Thursday, November 23, due to the holiday.

The holiday wreaths and garlands you ordered will be ready for pickup at the library on Monday, November 20. Thank you very much to the individuals who made purchases to support us!

Gobble up crafting fun on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, November 20-22. Free make and take Thanksgiving crafts can be created at the library.

Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, shows at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, November 22. Following the events of the first film, Surly and his friends must stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to make way for a dysfunctional amusement park. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. and 31 min.

Hawkins Memorial Library will close at 5 PM on Wednesday, November 22, and remain closed all day on Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24, for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will open again at 9 AM on Saturday, November 25.

I still Dream About You by Fannie Flagg is the Book Club selection for November. Read it before November 27, and join the group at 1 PM for the discussion.

Your fine total will be reduced by $2.00 for each item brought in during Food For Fines Month. Bring non-perishable food and personal care items to the library to pay fines during November. This is an easy way to delete those fines and help the community.

Get this on your calendar! Santa Claus and Christmas crafts for the kids are in the library on Saturday, December 2, for our holiday celebration. Santa Claus arrives at 11:30 AM and visits with children until 1 PM.