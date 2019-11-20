By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

There are only a few more days in November to bring in non-perishable food and personal care items to pay fines. Your fine total is reduced by $2.00 for each item brought in during Food for Fines Month.

Enjoy tales and activities sharing the adventures of turkeys and pilgrims on Thursday, November 21, at 10:30 AM. Preschoolers read about Thanksgiving at Story Time. There will not be Story Time on Thursday, November 28, due to the holiday.

The coffee is on each Monday morning at 8 AM. It’s a short drive.

The holiday wreaths and garlands you ordered will be ready for pickup at the library on Monday, November 25. Thank you very much to the individuals and businesses making purchases to support us!

Kids will gobble up crafting fun on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 26 and 27. Free make and take Thanksgiving crafts can be created at the library.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is the movie at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, November 27. The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their feud to the next level. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. 37 min.

On Wednesday, November 27, the library will close at 5 PM, and remain closed all day on Thursday and Friday, November 28 and 29, for Thanksgiving. We will open again at 9 AM on Saturday, November 30.

Hawkins Memorial Library wishes you a very blessed Thanksgiving holiday. Please travel safely.

Designate Hawkins Memorial Library as your favorite charitable organization on AmazonSmile. This is an automatic way to support the library at no cost to you when you shop on Amazon. Sign in and order on smile.amazon.com, select “Change your Charity” in your account, type Hawkins Memorial Library, and select City of La Porte City.