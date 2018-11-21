By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library wishes you a very blessed Thanksgiving holiday. Please travel safely.

On Wednesday, November 21, the library will close at 5 PM, and remain closed all day on Thursday and Friday, November 22 and 23, for Thanksgiving. We will open again at 9 AM on Saturday, November 24.

Preschool Story Time will not be held on Thursday, November 22, due to the holiday.

There are only a few more days in November to bring in non-perishable food and personal care items to pay fines. Your fine total is reduced by $2.00 for each item brought in during Food for Fines Month.

The coffee is on each Monday morning at 8 AM. It’s a short drive.

Bring your preschooler in to read about Christmas trees at Story Time on Thursday, November 30. At 10:30 AM these tots will get ready for decorating and counting down to the holiday. Remember, there will not be Story Time if there is a late school start, or no school due to inclement weather.

Meet Santa Claus in front of the library on Saturday, Dec 1, at 11:30 AM when he arrives on a fire truck, courtesy of La Porte City Fire and Rescue. Visit with Santa from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, order keepsake pictures taken by Photographic Images by Georgia, and purchase the book Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish from author Ruth Anne Schneck. And don’t miss making Christmas crafts between 9 AM and 1 PM. The library has all the supplies for a great morning.

All ages are welcome to build at LEGORAMA on Tuesday, December 4, from 4 to 5:30 PM. Christmas is the building theme for December.

Designate Hawkins Memorial Library as your favorite charitable organization on AmazonSmile. This is an automatic way to support the library at no cost to you when you shop on Amazon. Sign in and order on smile.amazon.com, select “Change your Charity” in your account, type Hawkins Memorial Library, and select City of La Porte City.