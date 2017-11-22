By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library wishes you a very blessed Thanksgiving holiday. Please travel safely.

The library will close at 5 PM on Wednesday, November 22, and remain closed all day on Thursday and Friday, November 23 and 24, for Thanksgiving. We will open again at 9 AM on Saturday, November 25.

Preschool Story Time will not be held on Thursday, November 23, due to the holiday.

I Still Dream About You by Fannie Flagg is the Book Club selection for November. Read it before November 27, and join the group at 1 PM for the discussion.

Kick-off the Christmas season at Preschool Story Time with cookies on Thursday, November 30. Youngsters can join us at 10:30 AM for some cookie fun and stories. Remember, there will not be Story Time if there is a late school start, or no school due to inclement weather.

There are only a few more days in November to bring in non-perishable food and personal care items to pay fines. Your fine total is reduced by $2.00 for each item brought in during Food for Fines Month.

Meet Santa Claus in front of the library on Saturday, Dec 2, at 11:30 AM when he arrives on a fire truck, courtesy of La Porte City Fire and Rescue. Visit with Santa from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, and order keepsake pictures taken by Photographic Images by Georgia. And don’t miss making Christmas crafts between 9 AM-1 PM. The library has all the supplies for a great morning.

All ages are welcome to build at LEGORAMA on Tuesday, December 5, from 4-5:30 PM. Christmas is the building theme for December.

Designate Hawkins Memorial Library as your favorite charitable organization on AmazonSmile. This is an automatic way to support the library at no cost to you when you shop on Amazon. Sign in and order on smile.amazon.com, select “Change your Charity” in your account, type Hawkins Memorial Library, and select City of La Porte City.