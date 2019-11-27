By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

On Wednesday, November 27, the library will close at 5 PM, and remain closed all day on Thursday and Friday, November 28 and 29, for Thanksgiving. We open again at 9 AM on Saturday, November 30.

Hawkins Memorial Library wishes you a very blessed Thanksgiving holiday. Please travel safely.

Christmas is the LEGORAMA building theme for December on Tuesday, December 3, from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. Drop in for construction.

On Thursday, December 5, at 10:30 AM tots get ready for decorating and counting down to the holiday. Bring your preschooler in to read about Christmas trees at Story Time. Remember, there will not be Story Time if there is a late school start, or no school due to inclement weather.

Ruth Anne Schneck will be signing books at the library on Friday, December 6, from 3 to 5:30 PM, and on Saturday, December 7, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Santa Claus zooms to the library riding on a fire truck at 11:30 AM on Saturday, Dec 7. Children are encouraged to meet Santa and take a turn visiting with him from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. Parents can order keepsake pictures taken by Photographic Images by Georgia during the visit. And don’t miss making Christmas crafts and ornaments between 9 AM and 1 PM.

Like A Haystack, by Margaret Smolik, is the Book Club selection for December. Like A Haystack brings to life events and forces that drove the author’s family to be uprooted from their ancestral community in Croatia during World War II. This group meets on Monday, December 9, 1 PM for the discussion.

Our Gingerbread House Workshop is the place to do a little holiday building! Construct and decorate a delightful little house between 3 and 6 PM on Tuesday, December 10.

Magformers building time is 3:30-5:30 PM on Wednesday, December 11.