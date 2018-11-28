By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

On Thursday, November 29, tots get ready for decorating and counting down to the holiday. At 10:30 AM bring your preschooler in to read about Christmas trees at Story Time. Remember, there will not be Story Time if there is a late school start, or no school due to inclement weather.

Santa Claus zooms to the library riding on a fire truck at 11:30 AM on Saturday, Dec 1. Children are encouraged to meet Santa arriving and take a turn visiting with him from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. Parents can order keepsake pictures taken by Photographic Images by Georgia during the visit and chat with author Ruth Anne Schneck. And don’t miss making Christmas crafts and ornaments between 9 AM and 1 PM.

Remember, we have free coffee every Monday morning from 8 to 10 AM.

Christmas is the LEGORAMA building theme for December on Tuesday, December 4, from 4 to 5:30 PM. All ages are encouraged to drop in for construction.

Reading about reindeer will put preschoolers in the Christmas Spirit. Join us for Story Time on Thursday, December 6, 10:30 AM, when children read about Santa’s animal helpers.

The Union High School Carolers perform a free concert at 5 PM on Wednesday, December 12. This charming costumed a cappella group will grace patrons with 20 minutes of holiday music. Don’t be late!

Share the spirit of the season and take part in the library’s Adopt a Book program. Choose a book tag from the tree, pay for the children’s book, we order it, and then you receive recognition for your donation with a bookplate placed in that book. Your generosity helps develop young readers in our community.

Grab a card from the Wish Tree and help make the wishes of Hawkins Memorial Library and the FFA Historical & Ag Museum come true. Wish lists include office and operational supplies.

Designate Hawkins Memorial Library as your favorite charitable organization on AmazonSmile. This is an automatic way to support the library at no cost to you when you shop on Amazon. Sign in and order on smile.amazon.com, select “Change your Charity” in your account, type Hawkins Memorial Library, and select City of La Porte City.