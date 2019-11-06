By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

This is the last call for decorated wreaths and outdoor garland. Stop in the library by Friday, November 8, or order your fresh greenery online athttps://www.theprogressreview.co/fresh-greenery-for-the-holidays/.

Story Time children will read and dig into pumpkin activities on November 7. It will be a very pumpkiny morning for preschoolers who join us at 10:30 AM.

Stop in from 8 to 10 AM for coffee any Monday morning.

You are invited to explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association is presenting the educational program Effective Communication Strategies on Tuesday, November 12, at 2 PM.

On Wednesday, November 13, from 3:30 to 5:30 PM, we have Magformers magnetic building fun. Come build.

Preschoolers read about harvesting and machinery at the FFA & Ag Museum on Thursday, November 14. Story Time begins at the library at 10:30 AM, with the group trekking to the museum for this farming adventure.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters is the perfect opportunity to work on your handmade holiday gifts. They meet on Thursday, November 14, from 1 to 3 PM.

The November Book Club selection is Completely Restored, by Robert Kerr. Read the book and attend the discussion on Monday, November 18, at 1 PM.

You need to Color and Connect on Tuesday, November 19. We’ll be waiting for you from 6 to 8 PM.

Throughout November reduce your fine total by $2.00 for each non-perishable food and personal care item dropped off at the library during Food for Fines Month. Donated goods will be distributed locally through The Lord’s Food Pantry.