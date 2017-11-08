By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Reduce your fine total by $2.00 for each item brought in during Food For Fines Month. Bring non-perishable food and personal care items to the library to pay fines during November. Donated goods will be distributed local through The Lord’s Food Pantry.

Read about Curious George and the other monkeys in the library beginning at 10:30 AM, when we monkey around at Story Time on Thursday, November 9.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters is the perfect opportunity to work on your holiday gifts. They meet on Thursday, November 9, from 1-3 PM.

Relax. Chat. Be creative. Color and Connect is Tuesday, November 14, from 6-8 PM. We have pictures, bookmarks, pencils and pens, or bring your own.

Make fall and Christmas crafts from old junk with the creative program “Trash to Treasures” from 3:30-5:30 PM on Wednesday, November 15. Join Waste Trac and Green Iowa AmeriCorps for this fun way to celebrate America Recycles Day.

Cars 3, is the movie playing at 4 PM on Wednesday, November 15. Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he’s still the best race car in the world. Rated G, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. 42 min

Stories and activities with turkeys and pilgrims will create holiday happiness for preschoolers on Thursday, November 16, at 10:30 AM, when they read about Thanksgiving at Story Time.

Bring the kids in for make and take Thanksgiving crafts Monday-Wednesday, November 20-22.

Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, shows at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, November 22. Following the events of the first film, Surly and his friends must stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to make way for a dysfunctional amusement park. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. 31 min.

I Still Dream About You by Fannie Flagg is the Book Club selection for November. This novel is equal parts southern charm, murder mystery, and that perfect combination of comedy and old-fashioned wisdom. Grab a copy from the library, read it before November 27, and join the group at 1 PM for the discussion.