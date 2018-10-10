By Jolene Kronshnabel, Library Director

Preschoolers will learn and practice fire safety for Fire Prevention Week on Thursday, October 11, at the La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum. This Story Time adventure begins at the library at 10:30 AM.

Bring your own project to work on to Hawkins Handcrafters from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, October 11. This is the perfect time for some stitching and crafting.

Three Cups of Tea, by Greg Mortenson and David Oliver Relin, is the October Book Club selection. This is the astonishing, uplifting story of a real-life Indiana Jones and his humanitarian campaign to use education to combat terrorism in the Taliban’s backyard. Read the book and join this group on Monday, October 15, at 1 PM for the discussion.

You need to try Color and Connect. Coloring for adults is fun and creative therapy. Join us on Tuesday, October 16, from 6 to 8 PM.

Stop in on Tuesday, October 16, 6 to 8 PM for our Melted Crayon Pumpkin Workshop for fun, no carve pumpkin decorating. Bring your own pumpkin or purchase one from us.

Preschoolers will delight in stories and activities for the upcoming holiday and have a spooky good time. Story Time howls about Halloween on Thursday, October 18, at 10:30 AM.

An Introduction to Cricut and Design Space program is at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, October 24. Find out what a Cricut machine is and what it can do, and learn the basics of Design Space.

Decorated Wreaths, 25’ outdoor garland, and wreath door hangers can be purchased from Hawkins Memorial Library. Items will be available before Thanksgiving and proceeds benefit the library. Order your fresh greenery for the holidays at the library or online at https://www.theprogressreview.co/fresh-greenery-for-the-holidays/. Shop locally!

We know it seems early, but get Saturday, December 1 on your calendar as the day Santa will be visiting with children in the library from 11:30 AM to 1 PM.