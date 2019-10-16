By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Story Time fire safety begins at the library at 10:30 AM. Preschoolers will read and practice on Thursday, October 17, at the La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum.

There are two book choices for the October Book Club. The Secret Life of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd, is about a young girl’s healing and the power of love. Our second selection is In The Belly of Jonah, by Sandra Brannan, a graphic and violent murder mystery. Read either or both books and join this group on Monday, October 21, at 1 PM for the discussion.

We have fun, no carve pumpkin decorating on Wednesday, October 23, 6 to 7:30 PM at our Melted Crayon Pumpkin Workshop. Bring your own pumpkin or purchase one from us. Recommended for fun loving adults, and school age children and older.

Preschoolers will have a spooky good time with stories and activities for the upcoming holiday. Story Time howls about Halloween on Thursday, October 24, at 10:30 AM.

Bring any craft project you are working on and join other crafty people at the library for Hawkins’ Handcrafters. This group meets on Thursday, October 24, from 1 to 3 PM.

Make a spooky haunted house out of junk at our Trash to Treasures craft program on Thursday, October 24, 2:30 to 4 PM. This is for kids of all ages and is sponsored by the Waste Trac Education Team.

Toy Story 4 is the 1:15 PM movie on Friday, October 25. When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Rated G, animation/adventure/comedy, 1 hr. 40 min.

Vermiculture: Using worms to make the best compost ever! is on Wednesday, October 30, at 6:30 PM. Bring the whole family for hands-on lessons. Black Hawk County Master Gardeners are bringing their best worms to you!

Order your fresh greenery for the holidays at the library or online at https://www.theprogressreview.co/fresh-greenery-for-the-holidays/ by November 11. Decorated wreaths and 25’ outdoor garland can be purchased from Hawkins Memorial Library. Items will be available before Thanksgiving and proceeds benefit the library.