By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Order your fresh greenery for the holidays at the library or online at https://www.theprogressreview.co/fresh-greenery-for-the-holidays/ by November 2. Decorated Wreaths, 25’ outdoor garland, and wreath door hangers can be purchased from Hawkins Memorial Library. Items will be available before Thanksgiving and proceeds benefit the library.

Preschoolers have a spooky good time with stories and activities for the upcoming holiday. Story Time howls about Halloween on Thursday, October 18, at 10:30 AM.

8 AM Monday morning coffee at the library is a great place to meet friends. Drop in.

Find out what a Cricut machine is and what it can do, and learn the basics of Design Space. An Introduction to Cricut and Design Space program is at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, October 24.

On October 25, at 10:30 AM, adorable costumed preschoolers will parade to La Porte City businesses and trade a trick for a treat at Story Time Trick-or-Treating. We will march through downtown rain or shine.

Bring any craft project you are working on; scrapbooking, stamping, jewelry making, knitting, crocheting, quilting, sewing, embroidery, etc., and join other crafty people at the library for Hawkins’ Handcrafters. This group meets on Thursday, October 25, from 1 to 3 PM.

Create Halloween crafts Thursday through Wednesday, October 25-31. Kids can creep into the library for make and take craft projects available during regular library hours.

Hotel Transylvania 3 is the movie showing at 1:15 PM on Friday, October 26. Count Dracula and company participate in a cruise for sea-loving monsters, unaware that their boat is being commandeered by the monster-hating Van Helsing family. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. 37 min.

The library is welcoming Trick-or-Treaters on Tuesday, October 31, from 1 to 7 PM. Anyone clad in costume will get a treat when they stop at the library on Halloween.

Love Medicine, by Louise Erdrich, is the November Book Club selection. Read the book and join this group on Monday, November 19, at 1 PM for the discussion.