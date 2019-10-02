By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

October is National Book Month! We encourage everyone to pick up that book they’ve been “meaning to read” and read it. You could drop by the library, roam around a section, pick a book with the most interesting cover, or ask the librarian for a suggestion.

It will be a delicious Story Time when children read about apples, eat apples, and do apple activities on October 3, beginning at 10:30 AM.

We are a great local option for coffee with your friends every Monday at 8 AM.

The #LibrariesTransform Book Pick is offering readers nationwide access to the same ebook at the same time through public libraries. On BRIDGES you can download your copy of After the Flood by Kassandra Montag, from October 7-21. All you need is a library card!

Hurray for Homecoming at Story Time! Union football players and cheerleaders will lead preschoolers in book reading and football fun on Thursday, October 10, beginning at 10:30 AM. And everyone will be decorating the sidewalk to show their Union spirit.

Handcrafters meet from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, October 10, for some stitching and crafting. Bring your own project to work on.

Color and Connect is fun and creative therapy for adults. This group colors on Tuesday, October 15, from 6 to 8 PM. Stop in and try it.

You can build with Magformers on Wednesday, October 16, 3:30 to 5:30 PM. Magformers are magnetic building toys that are featured as a monthly STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) program at the library.

In The Belly of Jonah, by Sandra Brannan, is the October Book Club selection. This book is a fast-paced mystery with a likable protagonist and an intricately woven narrative brimming with bizarre yet believable twists. Read the book and join this group on Monday, October 21, at 1 PM for the discussion.