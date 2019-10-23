By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Preschoolers will have a spooky good time with stories and activities for the upcoming holiday. Story Time howls about Halloween on Thursday, October 24, at 10:30 AM.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters meets on Thursday, October 24, from 1 to 3 PM. Bring any craft project you are working on and join other creative people at the library.

At our Trash to Treasures Craft Program on Thursday, October 24, 2:30 to 4 PM, make a spooky haunted house out of junk This program is for kids of all ages and is sponsored by the Waste Trac Education Team.

Toy Story 4 is the 1:15 PM movie on Friday, October 25. When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Rated G, animation/adventure/comedy, 1 hr. 40 min.

Black Hawk County Master Gardeners are bringing their best worms to you! Vermiculture: Using worms to make the best compost ever! is the program on Wednesday, October 30, at 6:30 PM. Bring the whole family for hands-on lessons.

On Thursday, October 31, at 10:30 AM, adorable costumed preschoolers will parade to La Porte City businesses and trade a trick for a treat at Story Time. Our Trick-or-Treaters will march through downtown rain or shine.

Anyone clad in costume garners a treat when they drop in on Halloween. The library is welcoming Trick-or-Treaters on Thursday, October 31, from 1 to 6 PM.

Bring non-perishable food and personal care items to the library to pay fines during the month of November. Your fine total will be reduced by $2.00 for each item brought in during Food for Fines Month. Distribution of donated goods will be local through The Lord’s Food Pantry.

Start November off right and build LEGORAMA into your schedule for Tuesday, November 5, from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. The theme is Thanksgiving.

Hurry! The order deadline is November 11, for decorated wreaths and outdoor garland. Items will be available before Thanksgiving. Stop in the library, or order your fresh greenery online at https://www.theprogressreview.co/fresh-greenery-for-the-holidays/. All proceeds benefit the community by purchasing equipment, furniture and programs at the library.