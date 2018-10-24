There will be excitement downtown for our annual Story Time Trick-or-Treating on Thursday, October 25. At 10:30 AM adorable costumed preschoolers parade to businesses and trade a trick for a treat. They will march for goodies in rain or shine.

Bring a hand project you are working on and join other crafty people at the library for Hawkins’ Handcrafters. This group meets on Thursday, October 25, from 1 to 3 PM.

Creep into the library to create Halloween crafts Thursday through Wednesday, October 25 – 31. Make and take craft projects are available during regular library hours.

Hotel Transylvania 3 is the movie showing at 1:15 PM on Friday, October 26. Count Dracula and company participate in a cruise for sea-loving monsters, unaware that their boat is being commandeered by the monster-hating Van Helsing family. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. 37 min.

Anyone clad in costume garners a treat when they drop in on Halloween. The library is welcoming Trick-or-Treaters on Wednesday, October 31, from 1 to 7 PM.

Bring non-perishable food and personal care items to the library to pay fines during the month of November. Your fine total will be reduced by $2.00 for each item brought in during Food for Fines Month. Distribution of donated goods will be local through The Lord’s Food Pantry.

Children will read about pumpkins at Story Time on November 1. It will be a pumpkiny morning for preschoolers who join us at 10:30 AM.

Hurry! The order deadline is November 2, for decorated wreaths and outdoor garland, with items available before Thanksgiving. Stop in the library, or order your fresh greenery online athttps://www.theprogressreview.co/fresh-greenery-for-the-holidays/. All proceeds benefit the community by purchasing equipment, furniture and programs at the library.

Start November off right and build LEGORAMA into your schedule for Tuesday, November 7, from 4 to 5:30 PM. The theme is Thanksgiving.