By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Directory

Join local author Gary Lee Martinson on Wednesday, October 25, at 6:30 PM, where you are invited to a book talk and signing featuring Allerton and Axtell, The Rush, his newly released book.

Hurry! Order your decorated wreaths and outdoor garland now. The order deadline is November 2, with items available before Thanksgiving. Stop in the library, or order your fresh greenery online athttps://www.theprogressreview.co/fresh-greenery-for-the-holidays/. All proceeds benefit the community by purchasing equipment, furniture and programs at the library.

There will be excitement downtown for the annual Story Time Trick-or-Treating event on Thursday, October 26. At 10:30 AM adorable costumed preschoolers parade to businesses and trade a trick for a treat. They will march for goodies in rain or shine.

Creep into the library to create Halloween crafts Thursday through Tuesday, October 26 – 31. Make and take craft projects are available during regular library hours.

Bring a hand project you are working on and join other crafty people at the library for Hawkins’ Handcrafters. This group meets on Thursday, October 26, from 1-3 PM.

The Emoji Movie shows on Monday, October 30, at 1:15 PM. Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, runs 1 hr. and 26 min. Anyone clad in costume garners a treat when they drop in on Halloween.

The library is welcoming Trick-or-Treaters on Tuesday, October 31. From 1- 6 PM.

Bring non-perishable food and personal care items to the library to pay fines during the month of November. Your fine total will be reduced by $2.00 for each item brought in during Food For Fines Month. Distribution of donated goods will be local through The Lord’s Food Pantry.

Children will read about pumpkins at Story Time on November 2. It will be a pumpkiny morning for preschoolers who join us at 10:30 AM.

Start November off right and build LEGORAMA into your schedule for Tuesday, November 7, from 4-5:30 PM. The theme is Thanksgiving.