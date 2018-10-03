By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

October is National Book Month! We encourage everyone to pick up that book they’ve been “meaning to read” and read it. You could drop by the library, roam around a section, pick a book with the most interesting cover and read it, or ask the librarian for a book suggestion and read it.

It will be a delicious Story Time when children read about apples, eat apples, and do apple activities on October 4, beginning at 10:30 AM.

Putting Your Garden to Bed; The Essentials of Fall Garden Prep. Learn the dos and don’ts about wrapping up another garden season on Wednesday, October 10, at 6:30 PM.

For Fire Prevention Week, preschoolers will learn and practice fire safety at the La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum. This Story Time adventure is on Thursday, October 11, and begins at the library at 10:30 AM.

Handcrafters meet from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, October 11, for some stitching and crafting. Bring your own craft to work on.

Three Cups of Tea, by Greg Mortenson and David Oliver Relin, is the October Book Club selection. This is the astonishing, uplifting story of a real-life Indiana Jones and his humanitarian campaign to use education to combat terrorism in the Taliban’s backyard. Read the book and join this group on Monday, October 15, at 1 PM for the discussion.

Color and Connect is fun and creative therapy for adults. This group colors on Tuesday, October 16, from 6 to 8 PM. Stop in and try it.

Try our Melted Crayon Pumpkin Workshop! Join us on Tuesday, October 16, 6 to 8 PM for fun, no carve pumpkin decorating. Bring your own pumpkin to color or purchase one from us.

Read local newspapers at the library. Choose from The Progress Review, the Dysart Reporter, and The Courier.