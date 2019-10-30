By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

There will be excitement downtown for our annual Story Time Trick-or-Treating on Thursday, October 31. At 10:30 AM adorable costumed preschoolers parade to businesses and trade a trick for a treat. They will march for goodies in rain or shine.

The library is welcoming Trick-or-Treaters on Thursday, October 31, from 1 to 6 PM.

Pay your fines by bringing non-perishable food and personal care items to the library in the month of November. Your fine total will be reduced by $2.00 for each item deposited during Food for Fines Month.

Consider joining us at 8 AM for coffee at Monday morning coffee time each week.

The building theme is Thanksgiving for our November LEGORAMA on Tuesday, November 5, from 3:30 to 5:30 PM.

It will be a very pumpkiny morning for preschoolers who join us at 10:30 AM on November 7. Story Time children will read and dig into pumpkin activities.

The Alzheimer’s Association is presenting the educational program Effective Communication Strategies on Tuesday, November 12, at 2 PM. Join us to explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s.

Magformers magnetic building fun is 3:30 to 5:30 PM on Wednesday, November 13.

Completely Restored, by Robert Kerr, is the November Book Club selection. Read the book and join this group on Monday, November 18, at 1 PM for the discussion.

The order deadline is near for decorated wreaths and outdoor garland. Stop in the library, or order your fresh greenery online athttps://www.theprogressreview.co/fresh-greenery-for-the-holidays/.

We know it seems early, but get Saturday, December 7 on your calendar as the day Santa will be visiting with children in the library from 11:30 AM to 1 PM.