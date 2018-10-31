By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Last call to order your fresh greenery for the holidays! The deadline is November 2, for Decorated wreaths, 25’ outdoor garland, and wreath door hangers purchased from Hawkins Memorial Library. Dash into the library, or order greenery online at https://www.theprogressreview.co/fresh-greenery-for-the-holidays/.

Pay your fines by bringing non-perishable food and personal care items to the library in the month of November. Your fine total will be reduced by $2.00 for each item deposited during Food for Fines Month. Distribution of donated goods will be local through The Lord’s Food Pantry

It will be a very pumpkiny morning for preschoolers who join us at 10:30 AM on November 1. Story Time children will read and dig into pumpkin activities.

There is plenty of coffee and conversation at Monday morning coffee time each week. Consider joining us at 8 AM.

The building theme is Thanksgiving for our November LEGORAMA on Tuesday, November 6, from 4 to 5:30 PM.

How about digging up old things at the FFA & Ag Museum for Story Time on Thursday, November 8? Start at the library at 10:30 AM.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet on Thursday, November 8, from 1 to 3 PM. Haul in your handwork and join other handy people at the library.

“Trash to Treasures” is a creative program to make fall and Christmas crafts from old junk! Stop in from 3 to 5 PM on Wednesday, November 14, to join Waste Trac and Green Iowa AmeriCorps for this fun way to celebrate America Recycles Day.

Love Medicine, by Louise Erdrich, is the November Book Club selection. Read the book and join this group on Monday, November 19, at 1 PM for the discussion.

Get Saturday, December 1 on your calendar as the day Santa will be visiting with children in the library from 11:30 AM to 1 PM. We’ll have Christmas crafts starting at 9 AM.