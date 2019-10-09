By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Beginning at 10:30 AM, UHS football players and cheerleaders will lead preschoolers in football fun and reading on Thursday, October 10. Everyone will be decorating the sidewalk to show their Homecoming spirit at Story Time!

Bring your own project to work on to Hawkins Handcrafters from 1-3 PM on Thursday, October 10. This is the perfect time for stitching and crafting.

Free coffee and free conversation at the library every Monday at 8 AM. Try it!

You need to Color and Connect. Coloring for adults is fun and creative therapy. Join us on Tuesday, October 15, from 6-8 PM.

Magformers are magnetic building toys featured as a monthly STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) program at the library. You can build with Magformers on Wednesday, October 16, 3:30 to 5:30 PM.

Preschoolers will practice fire safety on Thursday, October 17, at the La Porte City FFA Historical & Ag Museum. This Story Time adventure begins at the library at 10:30 AM.

The #LibrariesTransform Book Pick is offering readers nationwide access to the same ebook at the same time through public libraries. On BRIDGES you can download your copy of After the Flood by Kassandra Montag, through October 21. All you need is a library card!

There are two book choices for the October Book Club. In The Belly of Jonah, by Sandra Brannan, is a graphic and violent murder mystery. Our second selection is The Secret Life of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd, about a young girl’s healing and the power of love. Read either or both books and join discussion on Monday, October 21, at 1 PM.

Stop in on Wednesday, October 23, 6 to 7:30 PM for our Melted Crayon Pumpkin Workshop. This is fun, no carve pumpkin decorating. Bring your own pumpkin or purchase one from us. Recommended for school age children and older, and fun loving adults.