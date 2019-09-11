By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

The library has a lot to offer – for free. If you are not already a patron, come in, sign-up, and start using your library. We have books, audiobooks, magazines, movies, newspapers, computers, programs and more. September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Reading books about books at Preschool Story Time – how novel is that! This program starts at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 12.

Bring any type of craft or handwork and get together with others at the library for inspiration and conversation from 1 to 3 PM on Thursday, September 12, for Hawkins’ Handcrafters.

If you’re going out for coffee on Mondays, you might as well come to the library from 8 to 10 AM.

The next Color and Connect program is on Tuesday, September 17, from 6 to 8 PM. Wouldn’t it be great to get together with others and color?

Magformers are magnetic building toys that will be featured with monthly STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) programs at the library. You can build with Magformers on Wednesday, September 18, 3:30 to 5:30 PM.

International Read an eBook Day is observed on September 18. The most obvious way to celebrate is by reading an eBook. Enjoy the lightweight convenience of reading your book on an electronic device. You can carry dozens or even hundreds of them around on a single compact electronic mobile device. Borrow your eBooks and eAudiobooks from the library through the BRIDGES program, Iowa’s eLibrary. Click the BRIDGES link on our website www.laportecity.lib.ia.us, and browse the BRIDGES library. E-Books and eAudiobooks are loaned for two weeks at no cost to you.

Children read about cats and kittens at Story Time on Thursday, September 19. Preschoolers can join us at 10:30 AM.

In the Land of Second Chances by George Shaffner, is the September 23, Book Club selection. Stop at the library to pick up the book so you can participate in the next discussion.