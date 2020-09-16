By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

September is Library Card Sign-up Month – Today’s public libraries are thriving technology hubs that millions rely on for Internet access and digital content. In addition to books, magazines, DVDs, computers, games, programs, software and other multimedia materials, libraries provide access to e-books and more. If you are not already a library patron, come in, sign-up, and start using your library. We have a lot to offer – for free.

International Read an eBook Day, also known as simply Read an eBook Day, is celebrated on September 18 every year. It was initiated by OverDrive, Inc., an American company that specializes in the digital distribution of eBooks, audiobooks, music, and video titles.

Read the book Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott, and then join the online discussion on the Hawkins Memorial Library Facebook page beginning Monday, September 21. A discussion question about the book will be posted each weekday for ten days. Following the lives of the four March sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy—the novel details their passage from childhood to womanhood and is loosely based on the author and her three sisters. Bridges has unlimited checkouts of the eBook and audiobook.

You have until September 28 to download Book of the Little Axe, by Lauren Francis-Sharma, the Libraries Transform Book Pick available on Bridges. This digital reading program connects readers nationwide by offering free access to the same eBook through public libraries. Ambitious and masterfully-wrought, this book is an incredible journey, spanning decades and oceans from Trinidad to the American West during the tumultuous days of warring colonial powers and westward expansion.

Packaged sets of easy reader books with a common theme have been created for checkout. These Book Bundles are a fun combination of fiction and nonfictions books.

Watch your Facebook page for a Game Day suggestion each Friday. A different game such as Traffic Cop or Kick the Can is posted weekly. Printed game rules are available at the library.

Each week the library has plenty of new books arriving to keep you entertained and a lot of great movies on the shelves to be checked out.

Designate Hawkins Memorial Library as your favorite charitable organization on AmazonSmile. This is an automatic way to support the library at no cost to you when you shop on Amazon. Sign in and order on smile.amazon.com, select “Change your Charity” in your account, type Hawkins Memorial Library, and select City of La Porte City. We thank you for your support!