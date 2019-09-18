By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. We have books, eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, newspapers, computers, programs and more. If you are not already a patron, come in, sign-up, and start using your library. The library has a lot to offer – for free.

Preschoolers can join us for Story Time at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 19, to read about the purrrr-fect topic…cats and kittens!

The coffee is hot and free on Mondays from 8 to 10 AM. Everyone is invited.

In The Land of Second Chances, by George Shaffner, is the Book Club selection for September. Stop at Hawkins Memorial Library to pick up a copy and join this group at 1 PM on Monday, September 23, for the discussion.

Think fall and bring your preschooler to the library at 10:30 AM to celebrate autumn on Thursday, September 26. Children will read books and participate in fall activities for Story Time.

Banned Books Week 2019, the annual celebration of the freedom to read, will be held September 22-28. The theme of this year’s event is “Censorship Leaves Us in the Dark. Keep the Light On!” Check out banned and challenged books from our display, read freely, and judge the content for yourself.

Tuesday, October 1, is our next LEGORAMA building program. Show up and build from 3:30 to 5:30 PM that afternoon. The theme is towers.

Designate Hawkins Memorial Library as your favorite charitable organization on AmazonSmile. This is an automatic way to support the library at no cost to you when you shop on Amazon. Sign in and order on smile.amazon.com, select “Change your Charity” in your account, type Hawkins Memorial Library, and select City of La Porte City.